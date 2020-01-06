e-paper
Monday, Jan 06, 2020
SP announces ₹5L each to kin of those killed in UP clashes

Akhilesh Yadav made the announcement after visiting the residence of Mohammad Wakil, who was killed during an anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 19.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 04:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav(PTI file photo)
         

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced on Sunday financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the family members of people killed in the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh on December 19 and 20.

Yadav made the announcement after visiting the residence of Mohammad Wakil, who was killed during an anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 19. “He (Wakil) was not involved in the agitation. The government should probe as to whose bullet hit him. They (police) have the post-mortem report now.”

“All the people killed during the violence died after they were hit by gun shots fired by cops.”

Attacking ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, he said: “BJP is discriminating on the basis of religion and misleading the people.” Yadav also demanded compensation of ~25 lakh, a house and a job for Wakil’s family. Wakil’s father Mohammad Sarfuddin said, “Akhilesh Ji has assured that he would make the government help us.”

BJP leader Manish Dixit said: “What’s this? Giving compensation to arsonists? That’s preposterous! Does SP leadership know if those whose kin they seek to help were innocent? Would they also justify violence?.”

