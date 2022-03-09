UP Polls: SP leader Azam Khan gets bail, to stay in prison

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted bail to former Samajwadi Party (SP) minister Azam Khan in a case related to defamation and spreading hatred. However, the SP leader will remain in prison as the court is yet to give him bail in two other cases. A single judge bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha granted bail to Khan who is lodged in Sitapur prison.

“Azam Khan will continue to remain in prison as judgments on bail petitions in two other cases have been reserved,” said Vinod Shahi, additional advocate general, Lucknow high court.

One Allama Zameer Naqvi had lodged a first information report (FIR) at Hazratganj police station against Azam Khan on February 1, 2019 under sections 500 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. Section 500 is related to defaming a person while section 505 relates to spreading hatred in the community. In both these sections maximum punishment is of three years.

Khan has been in jail since February 2020 in connection with cases lodged against him during Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s tenure.

Khan, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Rampur, is yet to obtain bail in a case related with using enemy property for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University among other pending cases. The university is run by a trust run by Khan.

SP has fielded Khan from the Rampur assembly seat for the 2022 Assembly elections.

