Spam complaints cross 2.2 million in 2025; Airtel, Jio top telecom operators

New Delhi: India’s largest telecom operators recorded their highest-ever volume of spam complaints in 2025, with more than 1.17 million cases flagged against Bharti Airtel and over 1.07 million against Reliance Jio, underscoring the continued surge in unsolicited commercial calls and messages. Data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the department of telecommunications on Wednesday. (Representative photo)

Data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the department of telecommunications on Wednesday shows that complaints against unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) have climbed steadily over the past five years, nearly tripling since 2021. Total complaints rose from about 0.85 million in 2021 to more than 2.5 million in 2025.

According to McAfee’s 2026 State of the Scamiverse report for India, released on Wednesday, Indians receive an average of 13 scam communications every day across text messages, social media, emails, phone calls and even malicious QR codes.

Minister of state for communications and rural development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar on Wednesday said that among telecom operators, Airtel recorded the highest volumes each year, with complaints rising from 0.37 million in 2021 to nearly 1.17 million in 2025. Reliance Jio saw an even sharper jump over the same period, from 0.22 million to more than 1.07 million complaints. Vodafone Idea Limited also reported a steady increase, touching 0.27 million complaints in 2025. In comparison, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) accounted for a much smaller share of complaints.

The government said telecom operators have taken action against repeat offenders by issuing warnings, limiting how many calls they can make, and disconnecting numbers. After directions from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), around 1.88 million numbers linked to unregistered telemarketers were disconnected in a large enforcement drive. TRAI also imposed penalties of ₹153.8 crore on telecom companies for not handling spam complaints properly.

More than 0.3 million businesses and 21,000 telemarketers have been asked to register on a digital platform so their messages can be tracked and verified. For consumers, the regulator said it has made it easier to block or report spam.

Users can register their preferences or file complaints through the Do Not Disturb app, their telecom provider’s app or website, by sending an SMS or calling 1909, or through the government’s Sanchar Saathi portal. Promotional calls must come from special numbers starting with 140, and financial service calls from a 1600 series, so people can recognise them more easily.

The system now automatically blocks large volumes of unwanted communication, the government claims. In December 2025, an average of more than 75 million calls and SMS were blocked every day based on customer preferences, while AI tools flagged over 310 million calls and messages daily as suspected spam.

In December 2025, TRAI, along with the Reserve Bank of India, began a pilot project under which a small group of mobile users received SMS alerts from short code 127000 to review and manage the permissions they had given banks to send promotional messages. The messages allowed customers to see, modify or withdraw their consent through a secure link. The government plans to expand the trial to sectors other than banking in the near future.