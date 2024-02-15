 Speaker approves OPS’ demand to change EPS’ seat in House | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Speaker approves OPS’ demand to change EPS’ seat in House

Speaker approves OPS’ demand to change EPS’ seat in House

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Feb 15, 2024 07:10 AM IST

The AIADMK's internal dispute over seating arrangements in Tamil Nadu's assembly has been resolved after two years. RB Udhayakumar has been recognized as the party's Deputy Leader of Opposition, replacing O Panneerselvam.

The squabble within the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) over the sitting arrangement in Tamil Nadu’s assembly has been resolved after over two years.

On Wednesday, during the on-going session, assembly Speaker M Appavu recognised RB Udhayakumar as AIADMK’s deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) and allotted him a seat next to the LoP, Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) in the House effectively replacing O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the post and his allocated seat in the assembly. OPS has now been moved to the second row.

Since the EPS-led AIADMK expelled OPS from the party in July 2022, the party has repeatedly approached the Speaker to recognise Udhayakumar. On Tuesday, chief minister MK Stalin asked the Speaker to consider EPS’ request after the AIADMK leader had raised the issue during question hour.

EPS and OPS have been seated next to each other since the 2021 assembly elections in every assembly session. In October 2023, EPS even moved the Madras high court raising the issue. “The presence of an expelled member of AIADMK right next to me greatly affects the functioning of the opposition in the Assembly,” EPS said in his writ petition seeking an interim injunction. EPS had accused the Speaker of deliberately trying to weaken the AIADMK since he had not changed OPS’ seat and not responded to multiple such requests from the AIADMK.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

