Speaker meets Opposition parties to break Lok Sabha logjam

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday reached out to leaders of different political parties and may hold an all-party meeting to break the logjam in the House, official sources said.

Lok Sabha proceedings in the second phase of the Budget session have been a washout since March 5 when it started due to protests by different parties over a variety of issues.

Official sources said Mahajan met a delegation of the YSR Congress followed by that of the Congress and BJD on Tuesday, and will be meeting other parties soon.

“If the logjam persists, she may hold an all-party meeting,” a source said.

The Congress, sources said, wanted the House to first take up the notice for a no-confidence motion moved by the party against the government, but was told that the notice for a similar motion given by Thota Narasimham of the Telugu Desam Party is the first in the order of receipts.

The Congress notice is second, followed by that of the YSR Congress, sources added.

The Speaker has also consulted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar over efforts to break the deadlock.

The Lok Sabha, as well as the Rajya Sabha, have seen little business due to protests by parties over a host of issues.

The government has claimed that it was ready to participate in any debate and blamed opposition parties for the impasse. The opposition has, in turn, blamed the government.