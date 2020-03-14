Speaker’s Twitter account hacked to post misleading information: MP assembly

india

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:16 IST

Officials of the Madhya Pradesh assembly lodged a complaint with the police on Friday evening after the Twitter account of Speaker NP Prajapati was allegedly hacked to post misleading information about the budget session being postponed till March 26.

The post went viral on social media on Friday leading to speculations in political circles about the state government’s intention behind deferring the budget session when opposition BJP is claiming that the government has lost the majority in the House after 22 Congress MLAs resigned.

The Congress government has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of holding the 22 MLAs hostage in Bengaluru.

“A complaint has been lodged with the cyber police. The speaker has not been using his Twitter account for a long time,” AP Singh, the state assembly’s principal secretary, said.

“It’s a mischievous act of some anti-social elements to create confusion in the state by posting such misleading information,” Singh added.