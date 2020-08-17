‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:48 IST

The Congress on Monday refuted a claim made by its suspended leader Sanjay Jha that 100 members of the party had written to president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a change in leadership and transparency in the working committee’s elections.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress’ spokesperson, called it the BJP’s ploy to divert attention from the issue of the ruling party’s links with Facebook.

“Special Misinformation Group on Media-TV Debate Guidance” in its what’sapp of today directed to run the story of a non existant letter of Congress leaders to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links. Of course, BJP stooges have started acting upon it,” Surjewala tweeted.

Jha had claimed earlier in the day that about 100 leaders of the party, including members of Parliament, had written to Gandhi.

“It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP’s), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC. Watch this space,” Jha had tweeted.

Jha was suspended for “anti-party activities and breach of discipline” last month after he backed former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot during the political turmoil in the state. And before that, he was sacked as the Congress’ spokesperson after he criticised the party leadership in an article.