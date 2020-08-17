e-paper
Home / India News / 'Special misinformation group': Congress slams Sanjay Jha's claim of rumblings within party

‘Special misinformation group’: Congress slams Sanjay Jha’s claim of rumblings within party

Sanjay Jha had claimed earlier in the day that about 100 leaders of the party, including members of Parliament, had written to Gandhi.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in New Delhi in this file photo. Surjewala on Monday refuted claims by Sanjay Jha and called it the BJP's ploy to divert attention from the issue of the ruling party's links with Facebook.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in New Delhi in this file photo. Surjewala on Monday refuted claims by Sanjay Jha and called it the BJP’s ploy to divert attention from the issue of the ruling party’s links with Facebook.(Sushil Kumar/HT Photo)
         

The Congress on Monday refuted a claim made by its suspended leader Sanjay Jha that 100 members of the party had written to president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a change in leadership and transparency in the working committee’s elections.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress’ spokesperson, called it the BJP’s ploy to divert attention from the issue of the ruling party’s links with Facebook.

“Special Misinformation Group on Media-TV Debate Guidance” in its what’sapp of today directed to run the story of a non existant letter of Congress leaders to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links. Of course, BJP stooges have started acting upon it,” Surjewala tweeted.

Jha had claimed earlier in the day that about 100 leaders of the party, including members of Parliament, had written to Gandhi.

“It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP’s), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC. Watch this space,” Jha had tweeted.

Jha was suspended for “anti-party activities and breach of discipline” last month after he backed former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot during the political turmoil in the state. And before that, he was sacked as the Congress’ spokesperson after he criticised the party leadership in an article.

