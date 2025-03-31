A special investigation team was constituted on Saturday to investigate the alleged conspiracy to murder member of legislative council (MLC) R. Rajendra. On Friday, Rajendra filed a complaint at the Kyatsandra police station, stating, “a conspiracy has been plotted for my murder; an investigation must be conducted, and necessary actions should be taken.” Special team formed to probe ‘murder conspiracy’ against Rajendra: Police

Following the complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder), 329(4) (trespassing into a house), and 190 (unlawful assembly). “The FIR is based on Rajendra’s claims related to a contract killing case. Charges have been filed against five individuals,” Deputy SP Manjunath told HT.

According to Rajendra, an audio recording surfaced a few months ago, allegedly revealing a conversation between two individuals discussing plans for his murder. The recording suggests that two influential men from Bengaluru had offered a contract worth ₹70 lakh for the killing, with an advance payment of ₹5 lakh.

Rajendra also stated in his complaint that during his daughter’s birthday celebration in November 2024, individuals posing as fishermen attempted to forcibly enter his residence, though the plan failed. He further alleged that efforts were made to install GPS devices in his vehicle to monitor his movements and that equipment and a car were procured for the execution of the crime.

Expressing concerns over political rivalry, Rajendra claimed there were attempts to eliminate him through intimidation, conspiracy, and deception. He has called for an impartial investigation and requested additional police protection. “I initially thought it was a joke. I received that audio clip in January through my circle. But as things progressed, I realized the seriousness of the situation and decided to file a complaint,” Rajendra told reporters.

He also mentioned that a separate honey trap investigation had been reported to the CID, which has already begun its inquiry.