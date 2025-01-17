Special trains to ply for Coldplay concerts in Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad | Details inside

The Western Railways will be running two special trains between Maharashtra's Mumbai and Gujarat's Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 for the concerts of the popular British rock band 'Coldplay', which thousands of people have booked tickets for. Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, arrived in Mumbai for the band's concert. Mumbai, India. Jan 16, 2025. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

While three Coldplay concerts are taking place in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21, two concerts of the band will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

For the Navi Mumbai Coldplay concerts, Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals for the attendees have been booked.

Trains for Coldplay Ahmedabad concerts

The two special trains are expected to help people who want to attend the Coldplay concerts and are looking for an alternative to flights amid skyrocketing airfares between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

An official cited in a news agency PTI report said on Thursday that though the two trains are "winter specials" as per the directive of the Railway Board, these are being operated to clear the extra rush of passengers in view of the Coldplay concerts on January 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi stadium.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concerts | Train timings

Both the trains will depart from Bandra Terminus at 6:15 am and reach Ahmedabad at 2 pm on January 25 and at 1 pm on January 26. For the return leg, the trains will leave from Ahmedabad the next day at 1:40 am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 8:40 am.

The second train will depart on January 27 at 00:50 am and arrive in Ahmedabad at 8:30 am, as per the official. These trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Gertapur in both directions, the official added.

Other officials cited in the report said prices of Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight tickets have soared due to the Coldplay concerts, while trains on the route are also full. Even these two 'winter specials' might not be sufficient if the popularity of Coldplay and the past experience of the railways with the cricket world cup were anything to go by, the officials said.

Suburban locals for Coldplay Navi Mumbai concerts

Coldplay concerts are taking place in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil stadium on January 18, 19 and 21, for which the organisers have booked Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals for the attendees.

"The suburban locals booked as FTR will be operated between Goregaon and Nerul station in Navi Mumbai on all three days of Coldplay concert. The suburban trains will depart from Goregaon at 2 pm on January 18 and 19, and reach Nerul at 3.23 pm via Wadala road station. They will depart from Nerul at 11.04 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.30 am," the report quoted an official.

On January 21, a suburban local will depart at 2.50 pm and reach Nerul at 6.18 pm. For the return trip, it will depart from Nerul at 10.50 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.15 am.

The booked suburban locals will halt only at Bandra, Andheri, Wadala Road, Chembur, Jainagar stations in both directions, the official said.

The Western Railway official said tickets of the special train are being booked through Book My Show, but they are not aware if only ticket holders will be will able to travel on the trains or general public can board those.