‘Spews venom, propagates false narratives’: India takes on Pakistan at UN

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 10:48 IST

India again took on Pakistan at the United Nations for raking up the Kashmir issue at the international forum. India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Nagaraj Naidu said Pakistan spews venom and propagates false narratives.

“Just like a fish takes to water, one delegation has again taken to hate speech. Every time this delegation speaks, it spews venom and false narratives of monumental proportions,” Naidu said.

“Pakistan’s practice of using false pretenses to distract from addressing malaise that afflicts it has run its course. Pakistan needs to reflect that there are no takers for its false rhetoric and should get down to normal business of diplomacy,” he added.

Naidu further added that instead of putting an end to the vitriolic diatribe, the delegation “indulges in confabulations and obfuscates the international community from the truth”.

Naidu’s comments came in response to remarks made by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Munir Akram in a television interview on January 17 where he said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will pressure India to stop its aggression in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The recent meeting of the UNSC is a message to India that it should take steps to stop aggressive posturing and reduce troop build-up in Jammu and Kashmir. UN can take up the Kashmir issue anytime now,” Munir said, according to Pakistan media reports.

Earlier this month, India had flayed Pakistan for trying to raise the Kashmir issue in the UNSC with his ‘all weather ally’ China. India said the failed bid was a desperate measure to peddle baseless allegations.

“Attempt was made by Pakistan, through a UNSC member, to misuse the platform. Overwhelming majority of UNSC was of view that UNSC was not the right forum for such issues and it should be discussed bilaterally,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

He had also said that Pakistan can avoid such global embarrassments by refraining from such acts in future.

China and Pakistan tried, for the third time, to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations but the efforts were thwarted by India’s diplomatic allies who left Beijing isolated, according to officials aware of the development. The attempt failed as other member countries felt Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

China got a “stinging response” when it raised Kashmir at a closed-door informal consultation of the UN Security Council (UNSC), Syed Akbaruddin, the Indian envoy to the UN, said on Twitter.