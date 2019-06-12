SpiceJet flight from Dubai makes emergency landing at Jaipur, passengers safe

A SpiceJet flight returning from Dubai made a safe landing here on Wednesday even after one of the tyres of the aircraft burst.

The landing took place at 9:03 am. All 189 passengers and the crew members are safe.

“While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, Pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tyre burst at Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely at Jaipur,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“Passenger were deplaned normally. The flight was uneventful,” the spokesperson added, clarifying that no “emergency landing was carried out at Jaipur.”

A team of engineers is examining the aircraft.

