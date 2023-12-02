SpiceJet passengers create 'ruckus' at Delhi Airport over 7-hour flight delay

Several anguished passengers travelling from Delhi to Patna on a SpiceJet flight protested and created a ruckus at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday after the flight got delayed for over seven hours. PassengerS arguing with a Spice Jet staff.(X/ @ANI)

A video clip shared by the news agency ANI shows a group of agitated passengers protesting, shouting and engaging in an argument with airline staffers over the delay.

According to the passengers, flight SG 8721 from Delhi to Patna was delayed for more than seven hours after the incoming flight arrived.

As soon as the matter heated up, officials responded to the matter and pacified the passengers, the airport authority said.

"Today at about 3:10 pm, it came to notice that a group of passengers bound for Patna by Spicejet airline flight no. SG-8721/STD were creating nuisance at domestic boarding gate 54. On query, it was learnt that the flight was delayed for more than 7 hrs as the incoming flight arrived. On this , the group got frustrated and started creating nuisance with airlines' staff at B/Gate area. The same was informed to B/G I/C who along with QRT responded at the location and pacified the matter," the Airport Authority said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, the airline also issued a statement, saying the passengers were duly informed about the changes in schedule earlier so that they could accordingly plan their travel.

"Today's SpiceJet Delhi-Patna flight SG 8721 has already landed at its destination. The flight's departure had been revised last night and passengers had been duly informed about the revised departure time at 12.40 a.m. last night itself so that they could accordingly plan their travel to the airport," SpiceJet said in the statement.

In another incident, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai was cancelled, leading to protests by passengers on Friday, news agency PTI had reported.

The flight SG 8169 was first delayed and later cancelled. An airline official said the aircraft that was to operate the Mumbai flight has been grounded due to a technical issue.

(With inputs from agencies)