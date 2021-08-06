Home / India News / 'Spirit of New India': PM Modi cheers up women's hockey team after Olympics bronze miss
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered up the India women's hockey team after the bronze medal match. (File Photo)
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered up the India women's hockey team after the bronze medal match. (File Photo)
india news

'Spirit of New India': PM Modi cheers up women's hockey team after Olympics bronze miss

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the India women's hockey team after the bronze medal match and said that their spirit reflects that of 'New India'. He pointed out that despite narrow miss, the team's success so far will motivate young daughters to take up hockey.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged the Indian women's hockey team, after the girls lost following a valiant fight in the bronze medal match against Great Britain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Despite going down 2-0 at one point, the Indian team scored three quick goals to take lead in the match and put the Rio Olympics gold medalists on the backfoot. But Britain bounced back in the fourth quarter and won the match 4-3.

Prime Minister Modi, taking to his official handle on Twitter, said: "We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi indian hockey team india women's hockey team india hockey team tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 + 4 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.