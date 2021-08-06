'Spirit of New India': PM Modi cheers up women's hockey team after Olympics bronze miss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged the Indian women's hockey team, after the girls lost following a valiant fight in the bronze medal match against Great Britain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Despite going down 2-0 at one point, the Indian team scored three quick goals to take lead in the match and put the Rio Olympics gold medalists on the backfoot. But Britain bounced back in the fourth quarter and won the match 4-3.

Prime Minister Modi, taking to his official handle on Twitter, said: "We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team.