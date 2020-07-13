e-paper
Home / India News / 'Spoke on a wide range of subjects': PM Modi, Sundar Pichai discuss Covid-19 crisis, technology and more

‘Spoke on a wide range of subjects’: PM Modi, Sundar Pichai discuss Covid-19 crisis, technology and more

PM Modi and Pichai also discussed the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world and the new work culture that is stemming from the crisis.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual discussion with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual discussion with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday. (@narendramodi)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an “extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet Inc., and discussed ways to leverage technology for the benefit of India’s farmers and entrepreneurs. In a wide-ranging virtual discussion, PM Modi and Pichai also discussed the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world and the new work culture that is stemming from the crisis.

“This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

The prime minister and Pichai also discussed various challenges brought by the global pandemic to areas such as sports.

“We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety,” the prime minister stated, adding that it was delightful for him to learn more about Google’s efforts in several sectors such as education, learning, digitisation and more.

