‘Spot on, chief’: Rahul’s stern message to Pak gets backing from party leaders

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:26 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s unequivocal statement that Kashmir was an integral part of India and Pakistan was the prime supporter of terror got instant backing from party colleague Shashi Tharoor.

“Spot on, Chief! This is what @INCIndia has insisted all along: J&K is an integral part of India; we opposed the manner in which Art.370 was abrogated because the way it was done assaulted our Constitution& democratic values. No reason for Pak to draw any comfort from our stand,” the Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker tweeted

Tharoor has been in a bit of a spot ever since he supported party leader Jairam Ramesh’s statement that ‘demonising the Prime Minister was wrong and he should be praised for the right things he does.’ Tharoor went on to say that there was no harm in supporting good work and one should understand why people were backing Modi.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 28, 2019

Though he had clarified that it doesn’t mean he was supporting Modi and had even claimed that two cases were pending against him for criticizing the PM, the statement did not go too well with the party leaders, who said they would be issuing him a notice seeking an explanation.

“He can’t praise Modi at the expense of Congress. We have sought an explanation from him. It can’t go like this. The future course of action will be decided after getting his explanation,” Kerala PCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said in Kannur.

Former PCC chief K Muralidharan in his severe attack n party colleague said Tharoor would be better off joining the BJP while Congress MP from Thissur, T N Prathapan wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking action against Tharoor.

“It seems Tharoor is scared of case against him (case relating to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar). Instead of seeking largesse from opponents he should fight it out in the court. He is portraying the party in bad light and it is better for him to join the BJP,” said Muralidharan, party MP from Vatakara.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 09:56 IST