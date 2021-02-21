Sreedharan's impact on Kerala poll results likely to be minimal: Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said E Sreedharan, who is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will have very little impact on Kerala assembly election results as he has no political experience and added that the BJP is not a serious contender except in a few seats in the state. It would be very difficult for the party to improve upon the one seat it won last time, he said.
Also Read: 'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'
Tharoor also said that the high point of Sreedharan's impact on Kerala polls will be the announcement of him joining the BJP itself, adding that he was surprised by Sreedharan's decision to enter politics and join the party.
"When I joined politics at 53, I thought I had left it too late to make the kind of impact I felt I was capable of. What can I say about someone who is 88?" he said.
Sreedharan, who recently announced that he will enter the political fray by joining the BJP, had told PTI last week that he will contest the assembly elections if the BJP wants and will also be open to chief ministership.
Also Read | 'Metro man' E Sreedharan: All you need to know about the engineer who is set to join BJP
“It is not an impulsive decision but a well thought out one. I feel the BJP is the right party which can do justice to the state. Kerala has immense potential but I feel sorry about the state of affairs,” Sreedharan told the Hindustan Times after party state president K Surendran announced earlier this week that the 88-year-old would be joining politics.
Sreedharan, a railway civil engineer, acquired the tag of 'Metro Man' of India after he oversaw the launch of the Delhi metro rail project. He was also conferred several honours, including the Padma Shri and the Padma Vibushan. He retired as the chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in 2011 and is credited with having revolutionised the way urban India commutes.
(with PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy rain in Puducherry; schools to remain closed on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Centre names areas that need to exercise special caution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant kills forest guard in Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve
- The victim was leading a four-member patrol on Saturday evening near Senthli Beat of Beriwada range when an elephant which was hiding behind trees suddenly attacked the team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreedharan's impact on Kerala poll results likely to be minimal: Shashi Tharoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alappuzha, Nagpur, SBS Nagar: Centre names 'cause of special Covid-19 concerns'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everything including agenda of House, questions, answers to become paperless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working on law to regulate social media: Ram Madhav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiren Rijiju, Manipur CM hail Captain Rangnamei for bravery at Galwan valley
- Both Rijiju and Singh praised the army captain for his bravery. Captain Rangnamei hails from Senapati district in Manipur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021 will set path for the decade, says finance minister Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In pics: Farmers hold Maha Kisan rally against farm laws in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, earlier Covid-19 positive, tests negative now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry govt crisis: 1 more Congress MLA resigns ahead of govt's floor test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts prepare to drain lake in Uttarakhand after chopper delivers special gear
- Two Navy divers who were winched down from a helicopter close to the lake's surface used hand-held echolocation devices to measure its depth which was found to be around 8 to 9 metres.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates meeting of BJP national office bearers in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Orissa HC lawyer fined ₹500 for not wearing neck band during hearing
- The HC said that every profession has certain dress code and people belonging to a particular profession are recognized by their attires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox