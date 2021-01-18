Srinagar sets up one-stop centre to help women in distress
Sakhi, a one-stop centre to help women in distress, set up in Bemina area of Srinagar, opened on Monday.
The centre, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been set up in association with the district administration.
Centre Head Administrator, Bisma told ANI, "This scheme by the Ministry will surely help women who are battling with any form of violence. At the centre, we provide medical help, psychological help, police help or any other legal help free of cost to women who are facing or have faced any form of violence."
"This scheme was started by the Ministry in 2015. It has finally been implemented in Srinagar now," she added.
"Violence can be of several types. It can be domestic violence, sexual harassment, being stalked upon, receiving obscene calls among others. Thus, we work at ground level. We take help from Anganwadi workers. They not only inform people about this centre but also help them reach out to us," she further said.
Junaid Alam, the relative of a victim said, "This centre is definitely going to be beneficial for women. Many women feel scared to come out and report such cases. Every facility at this centre is free. No money is required at this centre."
The one-stop centre is a completely centrally sponsored scheme under the Nirbhaya Fund.
