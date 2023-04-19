Curbs lifted on Ramzan prayers

For the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir in August 2019, Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid was opened for Shab-e-Qadar — a night when special prayers are offered during Ramzan — on Tuesday. Shab-e-Qadar prayers were allowed at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Tuesday (ANI)

The development comes days after denial of permission for Juma-tul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan) prayers at the 14th century mosque triggered protests in the Valley.

Soon after the announcement, thousands of people gathered at the grand mosque in Srinagar’s Nawhatta to offer the prayers. “Shab-e-Qadr prayers were held in the mosque after three years post-August 2019. Our estimate says some 20,000 people participated,” said Altaf Ahmad, general secretary of Anjuman Auqaf (managing body of the mosque).

The prayers were offered amid heavy deployment of security forces around the mosque, and the police were conducting searches and taking photographs of two wheelers entering the premises.

“It was soul soothing to offer Tarawih prayers at the mosque. Thousands had gathered to offer prayers despite uncertainty whether the government will allow the prayers,” said Arif Ahmad, a local resident.

Welcoming the development, Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari commended the decision. “Lifting restrictions on congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr is a welcome move. This decision honours the sentiments of the people. I express my gratitude to the administration for the arrangements made at Masjid,” he said.