Nearly 59,000 candidates hit by technical glitches in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination held between July 24 and August 2, will get special re-exam in three shifts on August 29, the commission’s chairman S Gopalakrishnan announced on Monday. SSC to hold re-exam for 59K aspirants hit by technical glitches

He added that the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, scheduled on August 13, has been postponed to mid-September to “resolve the matters, retest the solution and improve operational matter”.

“A detailed log analysis has been done and about 59,000 candidates have been identified for whom three special exam shifts have been scheduled on August 29 2025,” he said.

The announcements came a day after a massive protest by SSC aspirants and coaching teachers at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Students alleged police “lathicharge” as the demonstrations turned chaotic with Delhi Police detaining 40 people.

“We had the permission for two days but police officials are lying that we had permission till 5pm on Sunday. Police came to disperse us and beat us brutally when we were demanding smooth conduct of SSC exams. I was physically assaulted by Delhi Police constables,” said Vikash Mishra, an SSC aspirant from UP’s Gorakhpur.

A senior Delhi Police officer, however said no lathicharge was done, permission was granted till 5pm on August 24, and five police personnel sustained injuries due to aggressive behaviour of some protestors.

Several Opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condemned the use of force against students.

“The brutal lathi charge on SSC aspirants and teachers peacefully protesting in Ramleela Maidan - not just shameful, but the hallmark of a cowardly government,” Rahul Gandhi said on X.

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said BJP has made a mockery not just of democracy, but of the entire system.”