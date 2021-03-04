IND USA
The analysis said it is difficult to assess the state of the temporary lake at the confluence above Raini village from remote sensing data alone. (PTI)
india news

Stability of rocks, river flow in Rishi Ganga needs careful monitoring: Analysis

The analysis by GAPHAZ underlined that large volumes of debris have been eroded and deposited along the river channel after the breach
By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:46 AM IST

An analysis of the February 7 Uttarakhand glacier breach has cautioned that the stability of remaining rocks or ice masses and slopes around the rock that detached needs to be monitored carefully to prevent more disasters. The ice and rock mass detached at an elevation of 5,600 m from a north-facing slope northeast of Trisul peak in Nanda Devi mountain.

The analysis by Glacier and Permafrost Hazards in Mountains (GAPHAZ), a scientific standing group of the International Association of Cryospheric Sciences and the International Permafrost Association, underlined large volumes of debris have been eroded and deposited along the river channel after the breach. In combination with water from rivers, snowmelt, heavy monsoon rain, or overflow of temporary lakes, debris flows can be triggered from these depositions and pose danger downstream.

Also Read | Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

The analysis said it is difficult to assess the state of the temporary lake at the confluence above Raini village from remote sensing data alone. Dam conditions need to be critically analysed and erosion by the flood has probably undercut some slopes. “Some high-resolution satellite images indicate tension cracks on and above slopes with signs for movements, but it is difficult to evaluate the evolution of these cracks and attribute them to the February 7 avalanche. Detailed evaluation and monitoring of the slopes along the entire stretch of the river are recommended. Such slope instabilities could affect roads, villages, and other infrastructure located far above the riverbed,” the analysis said.

GAPHAZ cited early findings by geologists that a major rock/ice avalanche caused the massive floods in the Rishiganga river and left scores dead and missing.

Analysis of satellite imagery from the area shows that the event occurred due to failure deep within the bedrock of the mountain, and the glacier ice was most probably entrained with the collapsing block of bedrock.

The depth of the failure plane is more than 100 m below the surface, where no seasonal temperature variations are expected. The zone is in permafrost conditions where ground temperatures are below zero. Some have speculated that heat fluxes from the warmer south face of the mountain to the colder north face, where the avalanche detached, could have warmed the frozen bedrock, leading to the avalanche.

According to estimates by GAPHAZ, the avalanche volume was 20 million m3 of rock (83%) and calcium; 4 million m3 of ice (17%). This puts the event into a category of the largest contemporary mass movements in mountains on a global scale, says the analysis.

The very steep avalanche trajectory, dropping around 2000 m in elevation over a distance of about 3.3 km, indicates the release of high impact energy. Along with the entrainment, most of the ice of the avalanche may have melted. In addition, the area under snow may have also melted due to the frictional energy of the avalanche leading to run-off.

Liquid water from snow and ice melting could have infiltrated the bedrock in cleft systems and destabilised the rock through freeze-thaw processes, the analysis has suggested.

Satellite imagery also indicates that a similar event occurred in the neighbouring glacier in September 2016.

Anil Kulkarni, distinguished scientist, Divecha Center for Climate Change at Indian Institute of Science, said it is true that there was a major ice or rock avalanche, and part of a hanging glacier came down with it. “We have calculated the ice volumes which is in millions of cubic metres. The slope was around 30 degrees. But what is not known is what triggered the melting of this ice. There is some speculation that it was in a soft, deglaciated valley which led to melting but that is crucial information which is still missing.”

Carolina Adler, executive director, Mountain Research Institute, University of Bern, said in the longer term, it is inevitable that in such high, remote, steep, sensitive, rapidly warming, and deglaciating environments, large infrastructure projects can be exposed to considerable natural risks. “However, a paucity of long-term, informative data, the likelihood of climate change-induced non-stationarity, and the complex, cascading nature of such events make these risks extremely challenging to quantify reliably,” Adler said in a statement. “It may therefore be appropriate for the viability of such infrastructure projects to be reappraised. At the very least, in order to protect people and infrastructure who are inherently in harm’s way (e.g. hydro-electric power stations), ongoing multi-variate monitoring of upstream environments, coupled with early warning systems that exploit modern technology and associated mandatory drills, would seem imperative.”

UFBU also made it clear that the strike is for issues relating to the industry and not for any specific bank-level issue. (HT Photo)
india news

Two-day bank strike on March 15,16; services likely to be affected

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Concerned with the scale of the strike, Canara Bank on Thursday said that the strike may impact the banking services in the country.
One civilian injured when he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by Naxals with intend to cause damage to security forces and snatch their weapons. He immediately shifted to the hospital as District contact Jharkhand police headquarters requested for airlift the injured person brought to Ranchi for better treatment by helicopter, in Gumla on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

IED blast planted by Naxals kills 2 Jawans, injures 3 in Jharkhand

ANI, West Singhbhum
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Jharkhand Police also informed that the incident happened in the forest area of village Hoyahatu, under Toklo police station.
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Mizoram prepares for possible influx of refugees fleeing Myanmar after coup

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:54 AM IST
In an order issued on Tuesday, the Champhai administration asked people in the district, especially those residing in border areas, to immediately notify any information about Myanmarese nationals entering India seeking shelter
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is administered the COVAXIN vaccine, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, with his wife Nutan Goel sitting next to him after receiving her shot at a private hospital in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. India is expanding its coronavirus vaccination drive beyond health care and front-line workers, offering the shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)
india news

Vaccination phase 2: List of Delhi pvt hospitals where you can get Covid jabs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:49 AM IST
To get inoculated at private hospitals, one has to register through Co-Win and look for the nearest hospital available. One shot of vaccines comes at 250 at a private hospital.
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

SC seeks Centre, EC response on listing 26 Assam women in doubtful voters list

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The Electoral Registration Officer said that the women were put in the D-voter category in 1997. However, the ERO said that there were no records stating why
Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. (File photo)
india news

EC tells fuel pumps to remove hoardings with PM photo: What the order says

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:11 AM IST
The EC has directed that all hoardings be removed within 72 hours as the use of the PM’s photo in such hoardings violates the model code of conduct
Taj Mahal was briefly shut on Thursday morning after authorities received a hoax bomb threat.
india news

Taj Mahal evacuated after man phoned cops, said the bomb will go off soon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Around 1,000 tourists were at the Taj Mahal on Thursday when the authorities received a bomb threat.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)
india news

SC rejects sedition plea against Farooq Abdullah: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:38 AM IST
“Expression of views which are different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed as seditious. It cannot become sedition only because one has a different view,” said the bench
The number of active cases in the country which was around 1.50 lakh in the initial week of February has also increased to over 1.73 lakh.(PTI)
india news

India reports 17,407 new Covid-19 cases, below 100 deaths in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:26 AM IST
The government has asked the states and union territories reporting a hike in daily Covid-19 cases to maintain a rigorous vigil to contain the spread of the fatal virus.
A health worker at Aundh district hospital shows Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin ahead of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine rollout, in Pune on January 15. (HT file photo)
india news

Covaxin has 81% efficacy, says Bharat Biotech: What does it mean

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:22 AM IST
The announcement based on preliminary results from Covaxin’s Phase 3 clinical trials is expected to come as a shot in the arm for India’s vaccination drive
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC allows man to meet daughter who has accused him of killing her mother

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:00 AM IST
A bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, called the situation “difficult” as the child had recorded her statement as an eyewitness to her mother’s murder at their home in Haryana’s Bhiwani in January 2020
The Finance Minister's commitment "will help contain, and lead our nation towards accomplishing a Covid-19 disease free Bharat," said Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

'People criticised us': Bharat Biotech head on Covaxin's journey from March 2020

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:51 AM IST
If people have got patience, they should read those articles, Krishna Ella said.
Outstation passengers undergo Covid-19 tests on their arrival at Thane railway station, as Maharashtra sees renewed spike in coronavirus cases, in Thane on February 21. (File photo)
india news

Six states contribute 86% of daily new Covid cases: Govt data

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 AM IST
According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka have shown the maximum increase in new cases on a week-on-week basis
Rupam used to sell forged job offer documents, foreign liquor licenses among others. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Tripura Lok Janshakti Party chief arrested for forgery and cheating

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:06 AM IST
  • A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das raided Kar's residence and recovered forged documents.
