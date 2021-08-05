Stalemate in House due to ‘arrogant’ government, says Opposition

The stalemate in Parliament is because of an “arrogant” and “obdurate” government, 19 Opposition leaders said in a statement, even as disruptions and protests over the Pegasus snooping controversy, the contentious farm reforms, and spiralling fuel prices roiled both Houses.

“The responsibility for the deadlock lies squarely at the doorsteps of the government, which remains arrogant and obdurate,” said the statement signed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Anand Sharma (Congress), Sharad Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party), TR Balu and Tiruchi Siva (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), Ramgopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Derek O’Brien and Kalyan Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Vinayak Raut ( Shiv Sena), Manoj Jha (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Elamaran Kareem (CPIM), Sushil Gupta (Aam Aadmi Party), ET Mohd Basheer ( Indian Union Muslim League), Hasnain Masoodi (National Conference), Binoy Viswam ( CPI), NK Premachandran (RSP) and MV Shreyams Kumar (LJD). “The Opposition parties stand firm and united on their demand for a discussion on Pegasus issue in both the Houses, replied by the home minister, as this has a national security dimension,” it added.

Asking the government to “respect parliamentary democracy and accept the discussions”, the parties also emphasised that they remain united and accused the government over “misleading campaign” to “malign the Opposition for the disruptions”.

“The Opposition has unequivocally conveyed that the discussions on the farmers laws and the agitation arising out of the three anti-farmer and black agri-laws should follow the discussion on Pegasus.”

“It is unfortunate that the government has unleashed misleading campaign to malign the combined Opposition and blaming it for the continued disruption in Parliament,” the statement added, responding to comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers, where he said the Opposition was insulting Parliament.

With no end to the stalemate in sight, the opposition parties held two strategy meetings on Wednesday to chalk out their future course, even as they are running out of options.

The first meeting, held at 10am discussed the day’s plan and decided to continue protests. The second meeting, held after the six Trinamool MPs were suspended in Rajya Sabha, was quickly convened to maintain Opposition unity after some leaders felt the government was trying to create a divide.

But with bills getting cleared amid the Opposition protests, and the government no longer keen to hold an all-party meeting to resolve the logjam, “the Opposition parties are caught in a bind,” said a senior leader present in both meetings.

“We adopted a plan that whenever a member would be called to speak on any bill, we would quickly mention our demands on Pegasus, farm laws and price hike. But as soon as we try to raise these issues, the microphone is turned off,” said CPI(M)’s Elamaram Kareem.

The Opposition has also protested against the decision to black out their protests on the Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV. “As soon as we go to the Well, or start protesting in demand for a debate on Pegasus, the cameras only show the Chair,” said a second Opposition leader.

Disruptions have always been blocked out, said officials in Parliament.

The second Opposition meeting also discussed the way notices of only three parties on the farmers’ issues were approved in the Rajya Sabha while the other notices were rejected. “We decided that the three parties, AAP, SP and CPI(M), will withdraw their notices to avoid such partiality,” said a third Opposition leader.

Rajya Sabha officials pointed out that since all notices were of similar nature, three of them were accepted. “and, anyway, all members can participate in the debate.”

After the House was adjourned, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu met leaders of various parties and urged them to help the House return to normalcy so that it can discuss farmers’ issues, price rise and the economic situation in the country. There was no talk about a discussion on Pegasus.

The government managers have not agreed to any discussion on Pegasus as they pointed out that the IT minister has already given a statement on the issue.

“Some leaders have expressed concern to the Chairman over their loss of opportunity. Naidu today called them and explained how he has been trying to resolve the present stalemate in the House,” said a Rajya Sabha official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON