Stalin, PC among 8,000 booked for Chennai rally

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:54 IST

Chennai: The Chennai police on Tuesday filed a case against 8,000 people, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin and former Union minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly holding a rally a day earlier without police permission, officials familiar with the matter said.

The DMK, Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, and 11 allies and fraternal parties, organised a massive rally in Chennai on Monday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, demanding that the legislation, which is aimed at fast-tracking the grant of Indian citizenship to members of religious minorities from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, be repealed.

A senior police official said on condition of anonymity: “When the DMK approached us seeking permission for the rally, we replied asking if they were ready to take responsibility if any violence broke out during the demonstration. However, the DMK did not reply to the notice and were denied permission for the rally.”

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said the party was yet to receive an official communication from the police. “If there is any such development, our leader Stalin will detail the future course of action,” he said.