Star India and DD to broadcast some matches of the IPL together

Viewers of state broadcaster Doordarshan will be able to watch some matches of the Indian Premier League(IPL) after Star India Pvt. Ltd, the official broadcaster of the popular T20 tournament, agreed to a 50-50 share of advertising revenue with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Thursday.

“To bring Vivo IPL 2018 to a wider audience, STAR TV has agreed to share with Prasar Bharati select matches on a on- hour deferred live basis with 50-50 revenue sharing,” tweeted Prasar Bharti, which operates Doordarshan and All India Radio.

Feed from IPL matches will also be shared by Star India with Prasar Bharati to air IPL matches on DD Sports, on a one-hour deferred live basis, an official aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.

According to this official, Star India, had proposed the revenue share from advertising in the ratio of 75: 25 with Prasar Bharati, an autonomous body under the MIB.

“The ministry on the other hand remained adamant that it would not settle for less than half of the earnings from the advertising revenue. It has now been agreed to split the revenues evenly,” the official said.

In a separate move, the MIB approved for temporary live uplinking of IPL matches that begin on Saturday, on Star India’s non-news and current affairs TV channels.

Star India had also been seeking rights for temporary live uplinking of the sporting event, which kicks off with an inauguration ceremony on Friday. The private broadcaster had also written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to intervene on its behalf to expedite the permission for temporary live uplinking.

In 2017, MIB hiked the processing fee for TV channels for temporary uplinking of live events, directing national channels to pay up to Rs 1 lakh; regional channels were required to pay Rs 50,000. The channels have to pay this amount on a per day basis for temporary uplinking of a live event.