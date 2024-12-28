State council chairman offers to resolve Hebbalkar-Ravi dispute

Amid the ongoing row over alleged derogatory remarks between minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP MLC CT Ravi, state legislative council chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Friday offered to mediate the ongoing conflict and said that his intervention would only occur if both parties agreed to respect his decision. Amid the ongoing controversy over alleged derogatory remarks by CT Ravi, home minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that a criminal investigation department (CID) probe has been ordered. (PTI)

“I will intervene and settle the matter only if they agree and inform me that both would honour my decision,” Horatti told reporters on Friday, adding that he had already advised both leaders to resolve the issue amicably.

Speaking on the developments in the case, he said a letter from the Belagavi police commissioner regarding a CID inquiry has been sent to the legislative council secretary. “The police, CID must first tell what kind of inquiry or spot verification they make, and based on the answer, the decision would be taken,” he said.

Amid the ongoing controversy over alleged derogatory remarks by CT Ravi, home minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that a criminal investigation department (CID) probe has been ordered.

The chairman further noted that the Supreme Court had directed legislative leaders to cooperate with police in special cases, although police lack the authority to interrogate House leaders. Decisions regarding the Hebbalkar-Ravi issue would follow consultations with the council’s legal cell and secretary, he said.

Horatti acknowledged that the alleged misconduct involving CT Ravi was not captured by the council’s official cameras but might have been recorded by private cameras. He stated that such footage, if provided, would be sent for forensic analysis. “Such an incident never happened in the council. We will strive to maintain its dignity and make the state legislative council a model for the nation,” he remarked.

In response to the alleged incident, BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, formerly a Congress MLC, called the matter a blow to the council’s reputation. “It was really a shameful incident that made the elected members feel shy,” said Shettar, who has also served as chief minister.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi urged Horatti to conduct a thorough investigation instead of seeking a compromise. “Insulting, abusing, using derogatory words or behaving wrongly with women are not forgivable, for which the utter punishment must be given,” Kadadi stated.

Public works department minister Satish Jarkiholi advocated for resolving the matter swiftly through mutual agreement to preserve the dignity of the council. “Such matter must be forgotten and settled early with mutual understanding,” Jarkiholi said, adding that dragging the issue further served no purpose.

HT tried to get response on Horatti’s suggestions from Hebbalkar and CT Ravi, but no one picked up their calls.