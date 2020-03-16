e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / State government will bear full expenses of treatment of coronavirus patients in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

State government will bear full expenses of treatment of coronavirus patients in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said that awareness is the key to combating coronavirus.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nitish Kumar said there was no need to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), as had been done in a few districts.
Nitish Kumar said there was no need to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), as had been done in a few districts.(HT Photo)
         

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the state government will bear full expenses of the treatment of coronavirus patients in the state, news agency PTI reported.

“State government will bear the entire expenses, under Mukhyamantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh Yojana, of the treatment of the patients who have contracted novel coronavirus,” the chief minister at the state Assembly on Monday.

In case a person dies of coronavirus, the next of the kin of the deceased will be given Rs 4 Lakh as compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Kumar announced before the Assembly was adjourned sine die due to coronavirus. 

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said that awareness is the key to combating coronavirus. Kumar said that there should not be any panic on any count.

He also said that there was no need to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), as had been done in a few districts.

“I have already directed the officials to lift it, as there is no need for that. All that is required is to create awareness, as a precaution is the most important preventive measure,” he added.

Kumar said there was a growing need to make people aware of the importance of personal hygiene and unnecessary gathering.

Bihar, which has around 57 suspects but no positive case reported from anywhere, closed all educational institutions, Anganwadi kendras, cinema halls and other public places to avoid gathering till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

tags
top news
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news