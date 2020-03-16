State government will bear full expenses of treatment of coronavirus patients in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

india

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the state government will bear full expenses of the treatment of coronavirus patients in the state, news agency PTI reported.

“State government will bear the entire expenses, under Mukhyamantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh Yojana, of the treatment of the patients who have contracted novel coronavirus,” the chief minister at the state Assembly on Monday.

In case a person dies of coronavirus, the next of the kin of the deceased will be given Rs 4 Lakh as compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Kumar announced before the Assembly was adjourned sine die due to coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said that awareness is the key to combating coronavirus. Kumar said that there should not be any panic on any count.

He also said that there was no need to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), as had been done in a few districts.

“I have already directed the officials to lift it, as there is no need for that. All that is required is to create awareness, as a precaution is the most important preventive measure,” he added.

Kumar said there was a growing need to make people aware of the importance of personal hygiene and unnecessary gathering.

Bihar, which has around 57 suspects but no positive case reported from anywhere, closed all educational institutions, Anganwadi kendras, cinema halls and other public places to avoid gathering till March 31 as a precautionary measure.