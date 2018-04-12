State HC verdict convicting Navjot Singh Sidhu correct, Punjab govt tells SC

The Punjab government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Punjab and Haryana high court was correct in convicting its tourism and culture minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 30-year-old road rage case.

Counsel for Punjab government told a bench of justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul that Patiala resident Gurnam Singh had died after Sidhu punched him.

The government said the trial court was wrong in its finding that Singh had died of cardiac arrest and not brain haemorrhage.

“There is not a single evidence that suggest that the cause of death was cardiac arrest and not brain haemorrhage. The trial court verdict was rightly set aside by the high court. Accused A1 (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had given fiesty blow to deceased Gurnam Singh leading to his death through brain haemorrhage,” the state government counsel told the bench.

