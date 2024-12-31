State prepared to ensure public safety during New Year events: Government

The Karnataka government has implemented elaborate measures to ensure public safety during Bengaluru’s New Year celebrations such as deploying thousands of police personnel across the city and state, home minister G Parameshwara said on Monday. Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said police will maintain a zero-tolerance policy against drunk driving, drug use, reckless motorcycling, and drag racing (File photo)

“All necessary preparations have been made to ensure that no untoward incidents happen in Bengaluru city and the entire state. We have also warned people who want to create disturbances, and at the same time, we have made extensive preparations. Thousands of cops have been deployed, and I appeal to the public not to get involved in any untoward incidents. Celebrate the New Year happily. Let your New Year be very joyful,” Parameshwara told reporters.

Outlining an elaborate security framework in Bengaluru, Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said: “Areas expecting heavy foot traffic, such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, and Indiranagar, will be under tight surveillance. Around 11,830 personnel, including senior officers, civil defense staff, and other personnel have been mobilised. Measures include 817 CCTV cameras, 63 observation towers, 114 women safety islands, 48 police kiosks, and 54 health centres.”

He further said that the authorities have capped celebrations at 1 am and emphasised adherence to the timeline. The police will maintain a zero-tolerance policy against drunk driving, drug use, reckless motorcycling, and drag racing. Violators will face strict penalties, with checkpoints set up citywide to enforce compliance. “Vehicles parked in restricted zones like MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street must be removed by 4 pm on December 31, or owners will face prosecution,” he said.

“Traffic restrictions will be enforced from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, prohibiting vehicles on all flyovers except the elevated expressway to the airport. A pedestrian one-way system on MG Road and Brigade Road aims to prevent overcrowding,” he said.

Dayananda also announced additional precautions such as setting up “safety islands” with women officers and designated kiosks to handle emergencies like missing persons or theft. Observation towers equipped with binoculars will enhance monitoring in crowded areas.

Ahead of the festivities, Karnataka recorded its highest-ever single-day liquor sales on December 28, totaling ₹409 crore due to New Year celebrations.

The Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) attributed the record sales to a decision to operate on the fourth Saturday of the month, despite a national mourning period for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. On December 28, the state sold 622,000 boxes of Indian Made Liquor (IML) worth ₹327.50 crore and 404,000 boxes of beer valued at ₹88.58 crore, KSBCL stated.

Dayananda said the police has collaborated with the civic body BBMP, Bengaluru Metro, and ride-sharing companies like Ola and Uber to ensure smooth operations. Lighting, barricading, and extended metro services have been arranged for public convenience. “We are improving security based on last year’s experience. Meetings with multiple agencies have been held to ensure a seamless and safe New Year’s Eve,” Dayananda said.

Speaking to PTI videos, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar said that more than 1000 cameras have been installed across the city by all the departments and warned that no nuisance will be tolerated. “Law and order will be maintained. More than 1000 cameras have been fixed by all the departments. We should be very cautious. The image of Bengaluru is very much important and if any nuisance (is created, they) will be picked by the police,” he said.

With PTI inputs