State records over 28k underage pregnancies, Bengaluru tops list: Panel

Karnataka has reported 28,657 cases of underage pregnancies (below 18 years), with Bengaluru, Belagavi and Vijaypur districts leading the list, according to the Karnataka State Children Rights Protection Commission. HT Image

Commission member Shashidhar Kosambe, citing data from the reproductive and child health portal of the National Health Mission, said, “Bengaluru city has the highest number of underage pregnant women in the state, with 2,815 cases. Belagavi and Vijayapur districts stand in the second and third positions on the list, with 2,754 and 2,004 underage pregnant women recorded from January to November 2023.”

Udupi and Mangaluru in the coastal region, known for their educated population, reported the lowest numbers, with 56 and 135 underage pregnancies, respectively.

Kosambe held the health and family welfare department responsible for underage pregnancies, saying that the department has not filed cases with the police under section 19 of the Pocso Act 2021. “Despite being aware of the growing rate of underage pregnancies, the department has not taken any action to prevent child marriages,” Kosambe said.

Expressing concern over the adverse effects on the health of young pregnant women, Kosambe told HT that the state has more than 56,000 officials dedicated to preventing child marriages. “Despite having such a large number of officials from the village to the state capital of Bengaluru, underage pregnancies continue, providing solid proof of the persistence of banned child marriages,” Kosambe added. He emphasised that despite awareness efforts, child marriages remain uncontrolled in the state.

Dr KD Gundabavadi, the health and family welfare department officer in Vijayapur district, acknowledged the difficulty in preventing child marriages fully but added tat highest care is being given to the health of young pregnant women. He suggested educating parents about the adverse effects on the health of girls married at a young age and strictly implementing measures to prevent child marriages.

Dr. Mahesh Koni, DHO of Belagavi, stated that his department has a cell to prevent child marriages and is committed to providing the best health services, including for young pregnant women. “About 90% of underage pregnant women are not physically and mentally mature, facing health problems like anemia with low hemoglobin, making them unable to have proper nutrition,” Dr. Koni said. Referring to statistical data, he pointed out that most malnourished children in the state were born to young mothers.

Despite efforts to prevent child marriages, the geographically largest district, Belagavi, reported challenges due to political pressure. An anonymous source from the child marriage prevention team in Belagavi revealed, “Belagavi district records more than a thousand weddings of underage girls. We can hardly prevent very few weddings due to political pressure,” they told HT.

Data from the RCH portal revealed that the northern part of the state has up to 70% more underage pregnant women than the southern range. Districts like Bagalkot, Bellari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Yadagiri have reported significant numbers. Karnataka State Children Rights Protection Commission member Kosambe attributed poverty as one of the prime reasons for child marriages, leading to pregnancies at a young age. “In the northern region, parents conduct weddings for their minor-aged daughters early to escape from their responsibilities, resulting in pregnancies at a young age,” Kosambe explained.