States asked to allow movement of goods, essentials

Mar 25, 2020
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
New Delhi: The Centre advised all states and Union territories to allow movement of goods, essential items, functioning of factories, units especially those producing essential commodities without hindrance to prevent panic buying and possible shortages as the three-week lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic began on Wednesday.

More industries, professions, trades, ATMs, and people involved in coal mining, cash flow management, pay and accounts, veterinary doctors, social welfare officials have been added to the category of essential services exempt from restrictions imposed in view of the lockdown. Industries linked to food packaging and medicines have also been brought under the ambit of essential services.

The Centre has also issued an advisory asking states and Union territories to set-up control rooms to ensure seamless movement of goods. It has directed them to appoint nodal officers to ensure it, along with the functioning of factories, transportation of raw materials and workers.

The orders follow reports of medical, grocery and other shop dealing with essential commodities being closed down to enforce the lockdown. The commerce ministry underlined “inconvenience to consumers” must be avoided to “prevent panic” buying.

