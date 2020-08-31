States can allow reservations for in-service candidates in PG medical courses: Supreme Court

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:58 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Medical Council of India (MCI) is not empowered to make regulations providing for reservation in favour of in-service candidates for admission to post-graduate medical courses.

The five-judge bench headed by justice Arun Mishra held MCI is a body constituted for the regulation of medical education and profession but the right to provide reservation lies with the respective states. States, the bench held, can frame regulations for separate entry for such in-service candidates. Such doctors, who are already working, should, however, be mandated to serve in rural and tribal areas for five years.

It held that MCI regulation that barred such reservation was unconstitutional and arbitrary. It has asked the states to formulate a scheme for rural and remote service by in-service doctors after completing their postgraduate degree.

The ruling came on a plea by doctors from Kerala, Maharashtra and Haryana who said granting reservation benefits would encourage those working in government hospitals and in rural areas. The doctors had challenged the validity of the Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000, framed by MCI.

At present, 50% seats in PG diploma courses are reserved for medical officers in the government service but MCI regulations barred it in PG degree courses. All admissions to PG degree courses are conducted through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams and 50% seats are filled through all-India quota while the remaining 50% are from state quota.

The in-service candidates had submitted that they work round the clock and hardly find any time to update their knowledge and compete with the general category merit candidates.

The Centre and MCI had opposed the plea saying granting reservations or a separate source of entry for in-service candidates would directly impinge on the authority of MCI to coordinate and determine standards of medical education.

(With agency inputs)