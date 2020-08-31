e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / States can allow reservations for in-service candidates in PG medical courses: Supreme Court

States can allow reservations for in-service candidates in PG medical courses: Supreme Court

States, the Supreme Court held, can frame regulations for separate entry for in-service candidates to post-graduate medical courses.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:58 IST
Murali Krishnan | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Murali Krishnan | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ruling came on a plea by doctors from Kerala, Maharashtra and Haryana who said granting reservation benefits would encourage those working in government hospitals and in rural areas.
The ruling came on a plea by doctors from Kerala, Maharashtra and Haryana who said granting reservation benefits would encourage those working in government hospitals and in rural areas.(HT File Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Medical Council of India (MCI) is not empowered to make regulations providing for reservation in favour of in-service candidates for admission to post-graduate medical courses.

The five-judge bench headed by justice Arun Mishra held MCI is a body constituted for the regulation of medical education and profession but the right to provide reservation lies with the respective states. States, the bench held, can frame regulations for separate entry for such in-service candidates. Such doctors, who are already working, should, however, be mandated to serve in rural and tribal areas for five years.

It held that MCI regulation that barred such reservation was unconstitutional and arbitrary. It has asked the states to formulate a scheme for rural and remote service by in-service doctors after completing their postgraduate degree.

The ruling came on a plea by doctors from Kerala, Maharashtra and Haryana who said granting reservation benefits would encourage those working in government hospitals and in rural areas. The doctors had challenged the validity of the Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000, framed by MCI.

At present, 50% seats in PG diploma courses are reserved for medical officers in the government service but MCI regulations barred it in PG degree courses. All admissions to PG degree courses are conducted through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams and 50% seats are filled through all-India quota while the remaining 50% are from state quota.

The in-service candidates had submitted that they work round the clock and hardly find any time to update their knowledge and compete with the general category merit candidates.

The Centre and MCI had opposed the plea saying granting reservations or a separate source of entry for in-service candidates would directly impinge on the authority of MCI to coordinate and determine standards of medical education.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Experts says fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Experts says fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre, says Modi govt has no interest in seeking truth
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre, says Modi govt has no interest in seeking truth
Our SC petition on Article 370 makes incredibly strong case: Omar Abdullah
Our SC petition on Article 370 makes incredibly strong case: Omar Abdullah
Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan
Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In