States in India on coronavirus watch
The number of positive coronavirus cases in India is on the rise. In some states which haven’t reported any confirmed cases so far, testing of suspected cases is on.india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:42 IST
Sixteen states and Union Territories have so far reported coronavirus cases with the maximum number of 38 confirmed cases coming from Maharashtra followed by Kerala, according to the Union health ministry.
Four states --Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Goa - and one UT -Chandigarh - testing of people suspected to have the disease is on, but they are yet to report any confirmed cases.
A look at the states where no confirmed cases have been reported :
BIHAR
59 People tested
274 Under quarantine
WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, coaching institutes, parks, cinema halls, museum, zoo, anganwadi kendras
WHAT’S OPEN: Medical colleges and hospitals, district hospitals, community health centres, shopping malls
MADHYA PRADESH
343 People tested
59 Under quarantine
WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, cinema halls, marriage halls, public libraries, water parks, gyms, swimming pools, anganwadis
WHAT’S OPEN: Emergency health services
GOA
21 People tested
92 Under quarantine
WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, casinos, pubs, nightclubs, zoos
WHAT’S OPEN: Malls, markets, examination centres
ASSAM
38 People tested
11 Under quarantine
WHAT’S SHUT: Educational institutes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, cinema halls, national parks, tiger reserves, zoos, sanctuaries
WHAT’S OPEN: Offices, hospitals, public transport, petrol stations, LPG facilities
CHANDIGARH
343 People tested
59 Under quarantine
WHAT’S OPEN: Hospitals, hotels, airport, railway stations