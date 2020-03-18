e-paper
States in India on coronavirus watch

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India is on the rise. In some states which haven’t reported any confirmed cases so far, testing of suspected cases is on.

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Marshals seen wearing masks amid rising coronavirus fear, at Bihar Assembly, in Patna, March 16, 2020.
Marshals seen wearing masks amid rising coronavirus fear, at Bihar Assembly, in Patna, March 16, 2020. (Santosh Kumar / HT Photo )
         

Sixteen states and Union Territories have so far reported coronavirus cases with the maximum number of 38 confirmed cases coming from Maharashtra followed by Kerala, according to the Union health ministry.

Four states --Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Goa - and one UT -Chandigarh - testing of people suspected to have the disease is on, but they are yet to report any confirmed cases.

A look at the states where no confirmed cases have been reported :

BIHAR

59 People tested

274 Under quarantine

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, coaching institutes, parks, cinema halls, museum, zoo, anganwadi kendras

WHAT’S OPEN: Medical colleges and hospitals, district hospitals, community health centres, shopping malls

MADHYA PRADESH

343 People tested

59 Under quarantine

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, cinema halls, marriage halls, public libraries, water parks, gyms, swimming pools, anganwadis

WHAT’S OPEN: Emergency health services

GOA

21 People tested

92 Under quarantine

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, casinos, pubs, nightclubs, zoos

WHAT’S OPEN: Malls, markets, examination centres

ASSAM

38 People tested

11 Under quarantine

WHAT’S SHUT: Educational institutes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, cinema halls, national parks, tiger reserves, zoos, sanctuaries

WHAT’S OPEN: Offices, hospitals, public transport, petrol stations, LPG facilities

CHANDIGARH

343 People tested

59 Under quarantine

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, malls, cinemas, gardens, auditoriums, swimming pools WHAT’S OPEN: Hospitals, hotels, Airport, Railway stations

WHAT’S OPEN: Hospitals, hotels, airport, railway stations

