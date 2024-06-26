Over 5.65 lakh officials trained to implement new criminal laws from July 1

As the law enforcement agencies across the country brace for July 1, when the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will come into effect, over 5.65 lakh police, prison, forensic, judicial and prosecution officials across the country have been trained in the new criminal laws, people familiar with the development said. The National Crime Records Bureau is providing technical assistance to the states and Union territories for seamless transition to the new system. (Representational Image)

Subsequently, nearly 40 lakh grassroot level functionaries have participated in webinars organised by different ministries to ensure that the citizens are aware of the new laws and their impact on their lives, they said.

Further, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is providing technical assistance to the states and Union territories for seamless transition to the new system. The Bureau has formed 36 support teams and call centres for constant review and handholding of the states and Union territories (UTs) for implementation of the new criminal laws.

“The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has commenced various initiatives immediately after the new laws were notified, to ensure the effective implementation and generating awareness amongst all stakeholders including police, prison, prosecutors, judicial, forensic personnel as well as public. As the new criminal laws emphasise the use of technology in investigation, trial and court proceedings, NCRB has made 23 functional modifications in the existing Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) application. It is also providing technical assistance to the states/UTs for seamless transition to the new system,” said an officer, who didn’t want to be named.

“The NCRB has also formed 36 support teams and call center for constant review and handholding of the States/UTs for implementation of the new criminal laws. National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed applications - eSakshya, NyayShruti and eSummon for facilitating videography and photography of crime scenes, judicial hearings and delivery court summons electronically,” he said.

Officials added the MHA held regular meetings with states and UTs on the new laws. “The states and UTs are fully geared up in terms of technology, capacity building and awareness generation to implement the new criminal Laws from July 1,” said the officer.

On capacity building, a second officer said, “Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has developed training modules and shared with all the stakeholders. It has also conducted 250 training courses/webinars/seminars in which 40,317 officers/personnel have been trained”.

“Under its handholding, the states/UTs have also undertaken capacity building of 5,84,174 individuals, including 5,65,746 police officers and personnel from prison, forensics, judicial and prosecution. iGOT- Karmayogi Bharat and BPR&D are also offering three training courses each on the new criminal laws in which 2,17,985 officials have enrolled so far,” said the second officer.

To ensure awareness in the public, ministries of women and children development, rural development and panchayati raj have undertaken dissemination of the new laws through webinars in which nearly 40 lakh grass root level functionaries participated, according to the first officer cited above.

“The department of legal affairs has also organised four conferences in state capitals in which delegates from diverse array of fields, including the Chief Justice of India, judges of Supreme Court, high courts, and domain experts have taken part,” he said.

To take the information about new laws to the students, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has circulated informative flyers to 1,200 universities and 40,000 colleges and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) to approximately 9,000 institutions.

Public broadcasters Doordarshan and Akashvani have also organised special programmes across the country to highlight significant provisions and benefits of new laws.

The three criminal laws, which seek to replace the colonial era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, were introduced in Parliament on August 11 last year, and then sent to a parliamentary standing committee. Some of the suggestions of the panel were incorporated and a set of new bills (labelled as second) were tabled on December 12, 2023, after which heated debate was witnessed in both the houses.