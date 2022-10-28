States seek fee waiver in CAPF deployment, aid to tackle cyber crimes

New Delhi: A waiver in paramilitary deployment charges and funds for construction of new police stations and to assist state governments in their fight against cyber crime – these were among a series of requests made by chief ministers and representatives of states at the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah in Haryana’s Surajkund.

The meeting was attended by chief ministers, home ministers, home secretaries and police chiefs of several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Kerala. Chief ministers of five states ruled by non-NDA parties, did not attend the event.

During the meeting, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested the Centre for an assistance of ₹750 crore for construction of new police stations, police outposts and residences of police personnel in the state.

Earlier this month, the state government had approved construction of six police stations and 20 new police outposts in revenue police areas which, it said, has registered a rise in tourism and commercial activities.

Dhami also sought relaxation in inner line restrictions for internal security, with an aim to promote tourism activities in the border area.

“The state government is working on the Him Prahari scheme in the marginal districts. Under the Him Prahari Yojana, 10 thousand retired soldiers, paramilitary and youth in the border areas of the state would be trained and posted in the border districts of the state. For this, an assistance of ₹5 crore per month is expected from the Centre,” he said.

He also requested the Centre to provide a helicopter to SDRF which, he said, would be of great help during disasters and incidents of forest fires.

Odisha minister of state for home, Tusharkanti Behera, urged the Centre to waive off charges for deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and also sought a dedicated helicopter to counter Left Wing Extremism.

The state also asked for new paramilitary camps along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border in Nuapada district.

Rajasthan minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav asked for more stringent action by Border Security Force (BSF) patrolling the state’s borders in cross-border smuggling cases.

“Those arrested for smuggling by the Narcotics Control Bureau should be handed over to the state police for immediate action,” he said.

Jharkhand finance minister Rameshwar Oraon sought extra funds, as part of Special Central Assistance (SCA), to combat cyber crimes.

“Cyber crime is spreading its tentacles. We need SCA, for combating this menace, which could be used for procurement of expensive equipment and infrastructure development, besides running awareness campaigns,” the minister said.