e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / States should stand firm, reject Centre’s options on GST compensation cess: Chidambaram

States should stand firm, reject Centre’s options on GST compensation cess: Chidambaram

At its meeting on Monday, the GST Council failed to reach a consensus on ways to compensate the states for the loss of tax revenue.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 15:23 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The panel will meet again on October 12 to thrash out the state compensation issue, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after a marathon eight-hour meeting.
The panel will meet again on October 12 to thrash out the state compensation issue, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after a marathon eight-hour meeting.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday complimented the states that rejected the two options given by the Centre to bridge the gap in the GST compensation cess and asked them to stand firm at the next meeting of the GST council on October 12.

The former finance minister said the states should not borrow as the liability to provide Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation as well as the onus to find resources fall on the Centre.

“I compliment the 9-10 states that stood firm and rejected the two options given by the central government to bridge the gap in the GST compensation cess.

“The liability to provide the GST compensation to the full extent falls on the central government, as reluctantly admitted by the FM yesterday. Naturally, the onus of finding the resources also falls on the central government,” he said in a series of tweets.

“It is unfair and unjust to ask state governments to borrow the money. States must stand firm at the next meeting on 12th October,” Chidambaram said.

At its meeting on Monday, the GST Council failed to reach a consensus on ways to compensate the states for the loss of tax revenue.

The panel will meet again on October 12 to thrash out the state compensation issue, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after a marathon eight-hour meeting.

The council was divided on political lines, with 10 states ruled by non-BJP parties opposing the Centre’s proposal of states borrowing to meet the shortfall in receipts.

The state compensation issue appears headed for voting in the council, with the option chosen by the majority being implemented.

Sitharaman said 21 states accepted one of the two borrowing options suggested by the Centre but 10 did not agree.

When the GST was introduced in July 2017, the states were promised a 14-per cent incremental revenue over their last tax receipts in the first five years. This was to be done through a levy of a cess or surcharge on luxury and sin goods, but the collections on this count have fallen short with the slowdown of the economy since the last fiscal.

To make up for this, the Centre has suggested that the states can borrow against future compensation receipts.

tags
top news
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
Former IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Former IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In