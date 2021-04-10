States step up curbs as Covid-19 cases rage on

New Delhi: Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Puducherry decided on Friday to clamp night curfews and a clutch of other states shut schools in a bid to arrest rising Covid-19 infections as Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, mulled extending its weekend lockdown to blunt its fierce infection surge.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the government could impose a lockdown if the Covid-19 surge didn’t abate. State officials said on condition of anonymity that government was considering extending the weekend lockdown beyond Monday. Maharashtra began its weekend lockdown from 8pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, and it will continue till the end of April.

“We would need a complete lockdown for 15 days to three weeks even though I am not in favour of that immediately. If hospitals are overwhelmed, if there is a shortage of medicines and if the government is unable to cope with the growing number of patients then such a step can be taken,” Tope told a television channel.

He, however, expressed hope that with curbs in place , the government will be able to tame the surge. Tope also admitted that a “chalta hai” (laidback) attitude had creeped in after the government flattened the first wave infection curve. Maharashtra reported 58,993coronavirus cases on Friday.

Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Puducherry became the latest states to impose night curfews to curb Covid-19 cases.

The Uttarakhand cabinet announced night curfew in Dehradun and closure of all educational institutions in the state till end of this month. Classes will continue online, the government decided. The state has posted 748 cases and hosting the Mahakumbh, which has attracted tens of thousands of devotees.

Gujarat’s government decided to clamp night curfew in 20 cities.

“Covid-19 cases are rising in Gujarat also. We have imposed a night curfew in 20 cities between 8pm to 6am. We are focusing on testing & vaccination. In last 7 days, we have increased the number of beds by 15,000,” chief minister Vijay Rupani told news agency ANI. The state reported 4,541 cases on Friday.

Puducherry lieutenant governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said night curfew would be in force from 11pm to 5am from Saturday. Cinemas will have only 50% seating capacity, and religious and social functions will have restricted gathering. All places of worship will close by 8pm, she said. Elections in the union territory finished on April 6.

Bihar decided to close all educational institutions till April 18 and all business establishments by 7 pm. Bihar home department ordered all religious places to stay shuttill end of this month; restaurants will operate with only 25% capacity and offices with one-third staff strength. The government also decided that marriage functions or funerals will be organsied with a maximum of 200 guests.

“All schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed for further one week till April 18, but the examinations will be held as per schedule and as per the Covid-19 guidelines,” said principal secretary, disaster management department and health department, Pratyaya Amrit.

Delhi announced that all schools will remain closed till further orders but online classes will continue. Himachal Pradesh decided to shut all educational institutions till April 21.

“Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, all schools, government and private, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are slated for May-June.

Rajasthan, which had earlier clamped a night curfew, increased the curfew timings in nine urban areas from 8 pm to 6 am till April 30. Earlier, the curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am, till April 19.

For Udaipur, the state decided to impose night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot ordered strict compliance of Covid guidelines, especially ensuring zero mobility in the containment zones. Rajasthan continues to witness a surge in Covid19 cases. On Friday, 3970 infections were reported with 12 deaths.

In Himachal Pradesh, the cabinet decided that only teachers deputed in board exam duties will attend schools. The hill state is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 infections since the end of February with 662 new cases on Friday.

Manipur shut schools for classes 6 to 8 in public interest, according to an order issued by L Nandakumar Singh, director education (schools). “…in view of the second wave of Covid19 pandemic and to avoid any kind of unwanted consequences likely to occur in the near future more particularly the students of Class VI to VIII, for which the schools have been opened recently,” the order said.

Assam issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to celebrate Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year festival, which begins next week. The order issued by the health and family welfare department stated that the guidelines would be applicable to other occasions like Ram Navami, Ramzan etc. to “ensure people are able to celebrate their much-loved festivals with joy and gusto, simultaneously adhering to Covid-19 protocols”.

Friday’s order directed all event organisers to seek permission to hold functions and mention the capacity of the places where the events would be held . All organisers and volunteers involved with the functions will have to get themselves tested for Covid-19 three days prior to and also after the event, it said.