States, UTs allotted Remdesivir until May 23 to ensure ‘adequate availability’: Union minister Sadananda Gowda

Amid rise in the demand for Remdesivir during the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Union minister Sadananda Gowda shared a document on Twitter detailing the allocation of the crucial drug to various states and Union territories from April 23 to May 23.

Gowda said that overall production and allocation of Remdesivir has been increased substantially.

“Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in various states & UTs and to ensure its adequate availability substantial increase has been made in overall production and allocation,” Gowda tweeted.

Also read | Centre's Covid-19 guidelines for rural areas: Focus on surveillance, screening

In a subsequent tweet, he also shared the official notification addressed to the chief secretaries, principal secretaries and health secretaries of all the states which specified the allocation made to the states. Godwa said, “The allotment is made for the States/UTs, and it is the State Governments and UTs that have to monitor and manage proper distribution within the State/ UT, covering both government as well as private hospitals.”

The drug, which is being used in the treatment of Covid-19 positive patients, has been in high demand in many states since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in India.

According to the data shared by the minister, 7,600,000 vials of the drug have been allocated to all states and UTs between April 21 and May 23. Of these, Maharashtra received the maximum of 1,492,000 vials followed by Karnataka, which got a million vials from the centre. Currently Maharashtra remains the worst affected state in terms of total confirmed cases, however, the daily new cases have been on the decline in the state since the past few days. Karnataka has emerged as the new Covid-19 hub in the country and currently has the maximum number of active cases among all states.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi received 280,000 vials of the drug under the new allocation. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, which have also been battered by the second wave, received 625,000 vials and 510,000 vials respectively, the data shared by Gowda showed.

In the previous allocation plan, the Centre had earmarked 5.3 million vials of Remdesivir to all states and UTs until May 16, after which 2.3 million more doses have been allotted.