A woman gets her Covid vaccine at a polyclinic in Sector 31 in Gurugram on Thursday, June 10. (HT file)
States, UTs have been given 260 million Covid vaccine doses till now

The states and UTs have over 153 million doses in stock while another 400,000 doses are in the pipeline and will reach them in another three days
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 02:25 PM IST

The Centre has provided more than 260 million Covid vaccine doses to states and Union Territories (UTs). As per the government data till 8am, Sunday, June 13, in all 266,484,350 doses were provided to states and Union Territories. In what will boost the vaccination drive in the country, officials said that Delhi’s Apollo Hospitals and Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital will start administering the Sputnik V vaccine by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, in all 251,266,637 doses, including wastage, were consumed by the states and UTs. That leaves the states and Union Territories with more than 153 million doses. Over 400,000 vaccine doses are also in the pipeline and the states/UTs will get them in another three days, said the Union health ministry.

Also Read | Delhi govt sets up vaccine centre for people travelling abroad for studies, work

There was some positive news from Delhi which added fewer than 300 cases on Sunday for the third consecutive day, recording 255 infections with a positivity rate of 0.35%, the government’s health bulletin said. The positivity rate is an indication the spread of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 70,421 fresh Covid cases and 3,921 fatalities, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,510,410 and 374,305 respectively, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Monday’s case count has been the lowest since April 1, when 72,330 people tested positive for the viral disease.

