Stationary shops that sell textbooks can open, says MHA in new lockdown rule

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 05:56 IST

The ministry of home affairs allowed on Tuesday additional agriculture and forestry related activities, opening of educational book shops for students, dealers of electric fans and movement of seafarers provided they followed certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by amending revised consolidated guidelines issued on April 15 for second phase of lockdown.

The government allowed partial economic activity since Monday on the condition that social distancing, sanitisation and safety measures are followed.

The activities included in revised guidelines on Tuesday include—facilities for export/import such as pack houses, inspection and treatment facilities for seeds and horticulture products; research establishments dealing with agriculture and horticulture activities; inter and intrastate movement of planting material and honey bee colonies, honey and other beehive products; shops of books for students and electric fans, and forestry plantation and related activities, including silviculture operations. For seafarers, the SOPs formulated state that they will intimate their travel history to the local authority.