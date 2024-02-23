Statue of Unity is not just a 'static wonder'; there are two big ‘oscillators’ inside. Know why

The Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue standing at 182 meters in Gujarat's Rajpipla district, faces the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada. According to Lesics, an engineering YouTube channel, it is not merely a “static structure” but will “oscillate” if there are heavy winds; however, these oscillations will not harm the structure or frighten viewers. Statue of Unity: The construction of this monumental structure concluded in mid-October 2018, with the inaugural ceremony taking place on October 31, 2018,

Sabin Mathew, an IIT Delhi graduate and founder of Lesics, explained that the "tuned mass dampers" – two large oscillating masses – placed inside the statue would help the oscillations dissipate rapidly compared to if there were no such mechanisms. Each mass weighs 250 tonnes.

It is actually possible to climb up to 135 meters of this 182-meter structure as the top observation deck is situated here. Therefore, in the event of heavy wind causing the statue to oscillate, visitors inside the Statue of Unity may feel uneasy. However, the masses inside the statue will prevent any harm to the structure and ensure the safety of visitors.

Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue built at a height of 182 metres in Gujarat.(Official website of Statue of Unity)

During heavy winds, the statue will swing but due to the inertia of the masses, they will start swinging slightly later. In essence, the statue and the masses will swing slightly out of phase. This relative movement will cause energy loss at the mass-statue hinges, aiding in the rapid cessation of oscillations.

Position of the tuned mass dampers inside the statue(Lesics)

Lesics explained with an example, suggesting an experiment to understand the physics of “tuned mass damping” better.

Enthusiasts can create a simple oscillating system. The standard system takes more than “10 oscillations” to dissipate, but when you attach another mass capable of oscillating, the oscillations cease in just “5 oscillations”.

Experimental demonstration of the tuned mass dampers(Lesics)

The Statue of Unity, hailed as a significant contemporary achievement, stands as the world's tallest monument honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who held the esteemed positions of the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950.

The construction of this monumental structure concluded in mid-October 2018, with the inaugural ceremony taking place on October 31, 2018, coinciding with Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary and was presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The statue represents more than just a massive structure overlooking the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River. It serves as an iconic symbol of the 'Iron Man', Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence and the subsequent unification of princely states.

Erected as a testament to Patel's towering persona, it stands as a reminder of his crucial role in integrating India as a unified nation, as stated on the official website of the Statue of Unity.

Positioned in a picturesque location, the world's tallest statue faces the Sardar Sarovar Dam, about 3.2 kilometres away.