Statue vandalism: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls attacks ‘mad, shameful’

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday described as “shameful” and “mad” incidents of attacks on statues of iconic leaders in Tripura, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

The comments from Naidu, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, came after alleged BJP supporters razed a statue of Lenin soon after the BJP wrested power from the Left.

In Tamil Nadu, a statue of iconic Dravidian leader Periyar was vandalised while a statue of Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee was targeted in West Bengal.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar said, “We live in a democracy and have various ideologies. I condemn such attack on statues and incidents of violence.”