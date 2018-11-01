Stay back in India, Supreme Court tells Karti Chidambaram; declines urgent hearing to travel abroad

Karti Chidambaram will have to rework his foreign travel plans. The Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down the Congress leader’s request for an urgent hearing to let him travel abroad this weekend. “Don’t go... Stay back in India,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi remarked when Karti Chidambaram’s lawyer made the request.

Karti, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, is being investigated by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate in the Aircel-Maxis and INX media and needs the court’s approval to travel out of the country. In July this year, the Supreme Court had allowed him to travel to the United Kingdom, France and the United States of America for about a week.

When he returned to the Supreme Court for permission to travel abroad again, the court made it clear that this was not a matter which deserved an out-of-turn hearing.

“Karti Chidambaram (going abroad) is not a matter to be taken up tomorrow,” Chief Justice Gogoi stressed.

