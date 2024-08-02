'Stay vigilant': India to citizens in Israel amid Middle East tensions

The Embassy of India in Israel issued a security advisory on Friday, advising all Indian citizens in Israel to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety guidelines amidst the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.



“In view of prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities,” said the embassy in a post on X (formerly Twitter). A flag flies at half-mast at the Turkey embassy in response to the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2, 2024. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes(REUTERS)

The embassy also told Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters.



“The embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” embassy added.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated due to the Israel-Hamas war, particularly after fears of retaliation from Iran following the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

On July 30 evening, an Israeli airstrike killed Hezbollah top commander Fuad Shukr and leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel also confirmed on August 1 that Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas' military wing, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened "harsh punishment" for his killing.

Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel on July 30. Hezbollah said it launched dozens of Katyusha rockets “in response to the Israeli enemy's attack on the southern village of Shama that killed a number of civilians.”

Air India has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv effective immediately until August 8 amid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and providing support to passengers with confirmed bookings during this period, offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges,” Air India said in a statement.

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon due to escalating tensions in the region.