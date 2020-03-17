e-paper
#Stayhomechallenge trends on Twitter as people remain indoors to fight coronavirus

Many celebrities and eminent personalities have also urged people to stay home and say no to public gatherings.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:47 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Netizens were seen posting memes and funny tweets as they stayed home as a preventive measure to keep coronavirus at bay.
Netizens were seen posting memes and funny tweets as they stayed home as a preventive measure to keep coronavirus at bay. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

As coronavirus tightens its grip across the globe, more and more people choose to stay in the comfort of their home and observe social distancing to stave off the virus.

Microblogging website Twitter is abuzz with hashtags like #stayhomechallenge and #quarantinelife in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to a post on Twitter said that “avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps”.

Celebrities and eminent personalities have also urged people to stay home and say no to public gatherings.

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter yesterday and posted a video of him petting his pets “Whiskey and Lulu” and urging everyone to stay home, wash hands and avoid going out.

“Say no to restaurants, no going out. Stay at home, eat at home,” Schwarzenegger said in the video.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks, who tested positive for Covid-19, also urged fans to take care of themselves and each other in his Instagram post. The actor has been released from the Australian hospital where he was in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus last week. Director Baz Luhrmann was reported to have taken to self-isolation after coming in contact with Hanks.

Scores of celebrities have been posting online videos and posts on preventive measures against coronavirus and what can one do while observing self-isolation. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently posted a video on how to exercise at home as gyms and other fitness facilities remain shut in the wake of coronavirus in many regions.

