'Steps taken to enhance production': Hindustan Petroleum after LPG supply hit in India amid US-Iran war

In a statement addressing the situation, the company said, “In light of current geopolitical disruptions affecting global fuel supply, steps have been taken to enhance LPG production and prioritise its availability for domestic consumers and essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.”

As concerns grow over the availability of LPG amid disruptions in global fuel supply triggered by the ongoing Iran-US conflict, Hindustan Petroleum has said steps are being taken to ensure that cooking gas remains available for households and key public services.

What hotel associations said Several hotel associations across India have reported a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, just days after the prices of both commercial and domestic gas cylinders were increased nationwide. Hotel associations in Bengaluru and Chennai flagged disruptions, warning that restaurants in the respective cities may be forced to halt operations on Tuesday, March 10, if the LPG supply was not restored.

The development comes amid a hike in oil prices globally due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US which has triggered unrest across the Middle East. The situation has triggered concerns of a further spike in energy prices, given Iran's targeting of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane through which a fifth of the world’s oil is transported.

The Chennai Hotels Association and the Bangalore Hotels Association on Monday claimed that commercial LPG supply to restaurants in both cities have taken a massive hit. "Since the gas supply has stopped, the hotels will be closed from tomorrow," the association in Bengaluru said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Chennai hotels body issued a statement seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter. “Commercial LPG distributors have completely stopped supplying cylinders, stating that they have no stock available. As a result, many restaurants are forced to shut down,” the body said in a tweet.