Sterlite firing: Cops named in final report being scrutinised by legal experts

Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:14 AM IST

Activists had demanded that the state government convene the assembly to discuss the report by (retired) Justice Arun Jegadeesan Commission following an English news magazine’s article published on Thursday some findings of the report which named senior police officers for the firing

Thirteen civilians died allegedly by police firing on the 100th day of the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi in May 2018. (Mksr2020 / Wikimedia Commons)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Chennai: The final report on the Thoothukudi massacre which has pinned the blame on senior police officials is under consideration of legal advisors, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday. The government also said that the final report along with an action taken report will be tabled in the sate legislative assembly.

Activists had demanded that the state government convene the assembly to discuss the report by (retired) Justice Arun Jegadeesan Commission following an English news magazine’s article published on Thursday some findings of the report which named senior police officers for the firing and called for action to be taken against them.

The Commission was constituted after 13 civilians died allegedly by police firing on the 100th day of the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi in May 2018. The then AIADMK government closed down the smelter unit of Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta-owned company, which is now planning to sell the plant.

Justice Jegadeesan submitted an interim report in May 2021 soon after the DMK assumed office. The commission had suggested a few recommendations, such as withdrawal of cases against protesters, so that they can proceed with education and employment opportunities, which the government did. A detailed and final report was submitted to the government on May 18 this year.

“The report is presented in four volumes and deserves serious consideration,” the government said in a statement on Saturday. “It has been sent to the concerned department to take appropriate action against the officers mentioned in the report and it is under consideration of legal advisors.”

The police firing under the previous AIADMK government happened on the 100th day of the protests where locals and environment activists demanded permanent closure of the Vedanta-owned Sterlite copper smelting plant. This was a culmination of protests which have been going on for decades for the closure of the copper smelting plant due to complaints of pollution and public health problems. The CBI, which is also probing the shooting, has not made much headway.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

