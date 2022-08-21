Sterlite firing: Cops named in final report being scrutinised by legal experts

Chennai: The final report on the Thoothukudi massacre which has pinned the blame on senior police officials is under consideration of legal advisors, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday. The government also said that the final report along with an action taken report will be tabled in the sate legislative assembly.

Activists had demanded that the state government convene the assembly to discuss the report by (retired) Justice Arun Jegadeesan Commission following an English news magazine’s article published on Thursday some findings of the report which named senior police officers for the firing and called for action to be taken against them.

The Commission was constituted after 13 civilians died allegedly by police firing on the 100th day of the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi in May 2018. The then AIADMK government closed down the smelter unit of Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta-owned company, which is now planning to sell the plant.

Justice Jegadeesan submitted an interim report in May 2021 soon after the DMK assumed office. The commission had suggested a few recommendations, such as withdrawal of cases against protesters, so that they can proceed with education and employment opportunities, which the government did. A detailed and final report was submitted to the government on May 18 this year.

“The report is presented in four volumes and deserves serious consideration,” the government said in a statement on Saturday. “It has been sent to the concerned department to take appropriate action against the officers mentioned in the report and it is under consideration of legal advisors.”

The police firing under the previous AIADMK government happened on the 100th day of the protests where locals and environment activists demanded permanent closure of the Vedanta-owned Sterlite copper smelting plant. This was a culmination of protests which have been going on for decades for the closure of the copper smelting plant due to complaints of pollution and public health problems. The CBI, which is also probing the shooting, has not made much headway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON