Stop entry of monkeys, birds in quarantine facilities: Govt guidelines

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 11:30 IST

Entry of animals and birds in a quarantine area can pose a serious risk of infection spread, say the government’s latest guidelines on such facilities where suspected coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients are housed.

A separate section on the prevention of the deadly infection in the health ministry document released on Sunday stresses that animals and birds should be prevented from entering a quarantine area, and security personnel should stop any undesired movement, including those by humans.

“Separate fence needs to be raised around the building to prevent entry of animals, especially dogs, monkeys and even birds if possible. Well-informed and trained security personnel need to be deployed all around the building on 24*7 rotation basis to monitor the facility and to avoid entry of undesired persons or animals and even birds for eating any food remains or droppings inside the area,” read the document.

Concerns have been raised over whether the infection caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus can be transmitted between animals and humans; there are reports of a pet cat in Belgium and two dogs in Hong Kong getting infected. Additionally, in quarantine homes, there is a risk that animals could take contaminated stuff, especially leftover food items, outside the facility and spread the infection.

“The guidelines have been drafted as per the best practices followed globally regarding infection control during an outbreak of this nature. As it is an evolving situation, all previously issued guidelines can be modified based on the change in data to meet norms of the current available evidence,” a senior health ministry official said.

A team of experts has done a thorough risk assessment with respect to probability of infection from not just movement of people but also animals and birds in the area.

It is mandatory to have a special map of the facility prepared to outline the details of movement of health care and other personnel around the quarantine area and in the building so as to reduce the probability of fresh infections, according to the government’s guidelines.

“To ensure that all health care personnel use personal protection equipment (PPE) as per guidelines, they need to be properly trained and assisted during wearing of PPE. Separate areas to be earmarked for PPE donning and doffing. Compliance for same should be ensured by a nodal officer,” said the health ministry official quoted above.