‘Stop this NITI Aayog’, demands Mamata Banerjee ahead of PM Modi-chaired meet

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday demanded the abolition of NITI Aayog, the central government think tank founded under Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in 2015. She demanded that the Planning Commission, the body tasked with formulating Five-Year Plans be brought back.

“Stop this niti Aayog. It does not do anything other than convene meetings. Bring back the Planning Commission,” Banerjee said in the capital, day before she is set to attend the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked why is she attending the NITI Aayog meeting unlike some of her alliance partners who have decided to boycott, Banerjee said,"There is no need to come and I had cancelled my programme because of their budget. But Abhishek and others convinced me and I spoke to Hemant ( Soren) also, who is coming."



The problem is coordination. Every state has its priorities, but I believe in federalism. The BJP wants to break up the country. Their leaders are talking of dividing," she said, referring to Union minister Sukanta Majumdar's remark on north Bengal.



Majumdar had on Wednesday proposed to PM Modi that northern West Bengal, due to its similarities with the Northeast region, be included under the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) to facilitate more development funds for various projects in the region.

"If the BJP doesn't listen to the verdict of the people, then it is their choice. All opposition-ruled states are deprived. You can give the special package to your friends but can't deprive others," she said.

Mamata Banerjee once again questioned the survival of the NDA government, saying,"I am not sure how long they will last but let them work for the people as long as they are in power."



Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK leader M K Stalin, Kerala's CM and CPI(M) leader Pinnarayi Vijayan as well as Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab and Delhi governments have also announced to boycott the meeting.