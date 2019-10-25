e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Storm in Arabian Sea to bring rain in Karnataka, Goa, south Maharashtra: IMD

By Friday afternoon, this low pressure system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm, to be named Kyarr, which will continue moving north, and towards the Maharashtra coast till Friday evening, IMD said.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:12 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra are likely to experience unseasonal rains due to ‘deep depression’ formed over the Arabian Sea.
Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra are likely to experience unseasonal rains due to ‘deep depression’ formed over the Arabian Sea. (HT Photo )
         

Unseasonal rains as a result of a “deep depression” or an intense low-pressure system that has formed over the Arabian Sea may dampen Diwali festivities in Karnataka, Goa, and south Maharashtra, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast.

By Friday afternoon, this low pressure system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm, to be named Kyarr, which will continue moving north, and towards the Maharashtra coast till Friday evening, IMD said.

This severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed up to 110 kmph will then make a U-turn towards south Oman and Yemen coast.

The IMD has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea till Saturday.

This is the third cyclone that has developed over the Arabian Sea this year — the first after the monsoon. Cyclone Vayu had formed in June, delaying the monsoon showers. This was followed by Cyclone Hikka in September. “It is not common to see several cyclones over the Arabian Sea; more cyclones develop over the Bay of Bengal usually. But this year the Arabian Sea is very active and that led to the delay in monsoon withdrawal as well,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 10:12 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra, Haryana poll results bring hope to Congress after successive debacles
Maharashtra, Haryana poll results bring hope to Congress after successive debacles
Maharashtra, Haryana results may affect BJP’s Rajya Sabha math
Maharashtra, Haryana results may affect BJP’s Rajya Sabha math
Pakistan must take sustainable, irreversible steps against terror: US
Pakistan must take sustainable, irreversible steps against terror: US
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Poll results a wake-up call for high commands of both BJP, Congress
Poll results a wake-up call for high commands of both BJP, Congress
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Assembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News