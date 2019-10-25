Storm in Arabian Sea to bring rain in Karnataka, Goa, south Maharashtra: IMD

india

Unseasonal rains as a result of a “deep depression” or an intense low-pressure system that has formed over the Arabian Sea may dampen Diwali festivities in Karnataka, Goa, and south Maharashtra, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast.

By Friday afternoon, this low pressure system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm, to be named Kyarr, which will continue moving north, and towards the Maharashtra coast till Friday evening, IMD said.

This severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed up to 110 kmph will then make a U-turn towards south Oman and Yemen coast.

The IMD has warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea till Saturday.

This is the third cyclone that has developed over the Arabian Sea this year — the first after the monsoon. Cyclone Vayu had formed in June, delaying the monsoon showers. This was followed by Cyclone Hikka in September. “It is not common to see several cyclones over the Arabian Sea; more cyclones develop over the Bay of Bengal usually. But this year the Arabian Sea is very active and that led to the delay in monsoon withdrawal as well,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

