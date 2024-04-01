Storms, rain leave sevendead across NE states

Seven people died in the northeastern states due to thunderstorm, lightning strikes and heavy rainfall on Sunday night. Additionally, six people in Assam were critically injured due to lightning and two went missing when a boat capsized, officials said. A house gets destroyed by the cyclonic storm, in Agartala on Monday (ANI)

Four people died in Assam on Sunday, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

A woman died in Cachar’s Dholai area after a tree fell on her house due to the storm on Sunday night. Her four-month-old child survived miraculously. The deceased has been identified as Shakhi Begum Laskar.

In another case, a 18-year-old boy died in West Karbi Anglong district due to a lightning strike. The deceased has been identified as Pintu Chauhan, a resident of Kheroni village in West Karbi Anglong district. Another death due to lightning took place in Udalguri district in Assam, officials said, declining to be named.

Six people were injured in Cachar’s Udharband area due to a lightning strike. All of them were being treated in Silchar Medical College and Hospital, according to ASDMA.

A single-engine boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river during the storm on Sunday evening, which resulted in the death of the minor boy; two others are still missing, officials said. The incident happened at Hatshingimari area in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district around 5 pm when the small boat laden with passengers and cargo was crossing the river to reach Alga Char in Nepur.

“Soon after the incident, a search operation was launched with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and some of the passengers were rescued,” an official said. The boat was carrying 18 passengers and 15 of them were rescued after the incident. However, three, including two minors went missing. The dead body of a child was found in early hours of Monday, disaster management officials said, seeking anonymity.

The deceased four-year-old kid has been identified as Shamim Hussain. The other missing individuals are Kovad Hussain (65) and Ismail Hussain (8), according to the SDRF.

Search operations were continuing and local fishermen were supporting the SDRF teams, officials said.

According to ASDMA, 52,899 people accross 22 districts of Assam were affected by the thunderstorm and heavy rainfall on Sunday. The affected districts include Baksa, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Cachar.

Two people died in Gomati district of Tripura. One of them died from electrocution and the other died due to a landslide, according to officials. Access to a total 42 locations across the state were blocked after electricity poles, transmission lines and trees were uprooted. Power supplies were affected in 205 areas.

“All the 42 locations were cleared and power supply was restored in most of the places,” state revenue secretary Brijesh Pandey said on Monday. “We have provided immediate relief to 50 affected families with ₹4,000-5,000 per family.”

The Tripura government sheltered 23 people from seven families who were rendered homeless due to the nor-wester at a relief camp in Teliamura of Khowai district, Pandey said at a media briefing at the Civil Secretariat.

A total 800 houses were affected in Tripura in the calamity caused by severe weather in the past two days. Of the total, 62 were fully damaged, 161 were severely damaged and another 577 were partially damaged.

Crops were damaged at Kailasahar and other places of Dhalai and North districts due to thunderstorms, and the assessment of the damages is in process, said Sarat Das, an official of the state Disaster Management Authority.

In Manipur, a 10-year-old boy lost his life in a lightning strike while strong winds accompanied by rain on Sunday damaged several houses, farms and livestock shelters. The victim has been identified as Telem Suraj of Bishnupur district, at present staying in a residential agriculture quarter at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district.

The lightning struck near the residential quarter around 11 am amidst heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorm that swept some part of the state on Sunday morning, inflicting severe burn injuries on the boy’s head, shoulders and right leg. Despite immediate medical attention at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, which is located close to the quarter, Suraj succumbed to his injuries.

Sunday’s onslaught also occurred in Thoubal district, causing damage to houses, properties and infrastructure at Khongjom and Sapam Sangaikhong villages, which took place barely five days after a hailstorm wreaked havoc in the hill districts of Senapati in particular.

The storm, which struck around 9 am, left a trail of destruction, impacting the villages of Khongjom Sangaikhong and Khongjom Keithel, though there is no report of any casualty.

In Mizoram, several houses and churches were damaged due to severe storms followed by heavy rainfall, officials told PTI on Monday. More than 300 houses were damaged by hail at Zohmun and Palsang villages in Aizawl district on Sunday night, they said, seeking anonymity. A church at Lungtan village in Champhai district collapsed and another at Sialsuk in Aizawl also suffered damages, the officials said.