Stray dog issue: SC takes note of order violations

The Supreme Court, hearing the stray dogs issue on Monday, took serious note of the violations of its order on designated feeding spots, saying it would issue directions with respect to government institutions and public sector undertakings where employees are openly feeding the dogs, and supporting and encouraging stray dogs in the area. The court said, “We will try and give directions on the dog-bite incidents that are happening.” (HT archive)

A bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said they would issue orders in this regard on November 7.

On Monday, the chief secretaries of moststates and allUnion territories were present in court after being summoned last month for failing to file compliance reports from their animal husbandry departments and local authorities on ABC implementation, despite being given three months in August. Only Telangana and West Bengal were exempt as they had complied. The chief secretary of Delhi was also asked to attend despite the Municipal Corporation submitting a response.

On Monday, Kerala’s chief secretary sought exemption, with the principal secretary attending on the state’s behalf.

The court has been monitoring the issue suo motu to harmonise public safety concerns following a spate of dog-bite incidents with the statutory mandate of humane stray dog management under the ABC Rules. The rules require municipal bodies to operate sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination programmes based on the catch-neuter-vaccinate-release model, rather than mass capture or confinement.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for state of Madhya Pradesh, informed the court that all states and UTs had filed the responses pursuant to the order passed by the court in October.

On an earlier occasion, the court had observed that despite its directions, the incidents of dog-bites are still happening and this is bringing disrepute to the country on the global platform.

On Monday, the court directed the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to be made a party and directed senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal, assisting the court as amicus curiae, to compile a checklist of compliances under various heads based on responses of the states and UTs.

Mehta highlighted that even victims of dog bites ought to be heard as private citizens and organisations sought to be heard in the matter. In the past, the court had allowed organisations and individuals who are dog lovers to participate in the proceedings subject to payment of ₹2 lakh and ₹25,000, respectively, to be used for the welfare of dogs.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the cause of stray dogs, said his clients had prepared a checklist to show how states and UTs have fared on the different aspects contained in the court’s order. The court allowed the checklist to be shared with the amicus.

It even permitted the victims of dog bites to join as parties and waived the condition for them of prior deposit.

Since all states and UTs have submitted responses, the court said the various chief secretaries would no longer require to be physically present. However, the court said, “Their presence will become necessary in case there is any non-compliance of the court’s directions.”

The suo motu case was initiated on July 28 following reports of rising stray dog attacks and rabies cases, particularly among children in Delhi and other regions.